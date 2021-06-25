BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded to Reduce at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BlackBerry stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $84,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

