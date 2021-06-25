BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 4%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.17. 192,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,345,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.36.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.