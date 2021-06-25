BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.94.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

