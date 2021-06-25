BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.41. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 3,195,275 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

