Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,500. Also, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$369,000. Insiders have sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock worth $358,640 over the last three months.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

