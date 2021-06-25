Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

BLKLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

