BlackRock Inc. Acquires 254,049 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,049 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of AVROBIO worth $44,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AVROBIO by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $401.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

