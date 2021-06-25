BlackRock Inc. Acquires 80,147 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of BioLife Solutions worth $47,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,480,076 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.