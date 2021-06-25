BlackRock Inc. Acquires 98,964 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.97% of Merchants Bancorp worth $47,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

