BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.98% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $45,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $26.38 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.