BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 586,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

