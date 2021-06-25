BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.70% of Turning Point Brands worth $46,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

