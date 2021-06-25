BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.38% of Frontline worth $47,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Frontline by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

