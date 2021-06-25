BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,064 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of Boingo Wireless worth $46,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

