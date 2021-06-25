BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $221.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $151.35 and a 52 week high of $221.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

