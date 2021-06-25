BlackRock Inc. Buys 188,832 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.86% of Zynex worth $47,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Zynex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zynex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Zynex stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

