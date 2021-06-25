BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,462 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.80% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $52.60 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

