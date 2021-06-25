BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 2,394,038 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,394,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,811,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.44% of AppHarvest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APPH opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

