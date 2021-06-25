BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.17% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $46,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,681,119.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,263 shares of company stock worth $14,850,189. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

