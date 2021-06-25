BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.26% of Vaxcyte worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $59,064,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,902 shares of company stock worth $687,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

