BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.17% of Invacare worth $44,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Invacare stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

