BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.21% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $46,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $666.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.81. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,011 over the last three months.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

