BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.84% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $45,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,226,000.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

