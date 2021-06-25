BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of Thermon Group worth $47,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.00 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.