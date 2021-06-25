BlackRock Inc. Has $42.65 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 258,184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $42,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

