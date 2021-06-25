BlackRock Inc. Has $44.11 Million Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.35% of TrueCar worth $44,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.82 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $575.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

