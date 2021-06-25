BlackRock Inc. Has $46.34 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Bausch Health Companies worth $46,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

