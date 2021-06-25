BlackRock Inc. Has $46.70 Million Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $46,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $617.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

