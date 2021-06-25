BlackRock Inc. Has $46.84 Million Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Provention Bio worth $46,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

