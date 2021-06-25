BlackRock Inc. Has $46.84 Million Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.34% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $46,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $344,219. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.