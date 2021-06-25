BlackRock Inc. Has $46.94 Million Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.93% of American Software worth $46,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $222,615.00. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,659. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.87 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.