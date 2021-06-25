BlackRock Inc. Has $47.20 Million Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of Republic Bancorp worth $47,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $46.96 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $976.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

