BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,462 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.51% of Liberty Latin America worth $44,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $15,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $14.37 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.