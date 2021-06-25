BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.28% of Tenneco worth $44,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,370,928 shares of company stock worth $38,883,253 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

