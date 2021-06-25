BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.35% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $45,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CFB opened at $14.62 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $326,225. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

