BlackRock Inc. Makes New $44.75 Million Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 922,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,745,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.99% of ON24 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $36.82 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

