BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,080,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,981,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

