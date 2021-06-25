BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,226,712 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 333.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.62% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

