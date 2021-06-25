BlackRock Inc. Purchases 184,981 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Precision BioSciences worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $87,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at $17,558,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $84,454.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $1,341,191. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

