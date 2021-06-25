BlackRock Inc. Purchases 189,550 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.01% of CorePoint Lodging worth $42,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $605.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

