BlackRock Inc. Purchases 270,607 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.83% of CONSOL Energy worth $46,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.98 million, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 2.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

