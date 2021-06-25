BlackRock Inc. Purchases 562,192 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.91% of CarParts.com worth $42,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $928.19 million, a P/E ratio of -275.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,144.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,949 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

