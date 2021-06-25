BlackRock Inc. Purchases 645,504 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.66% of Accel Entertainment worth $47,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACEL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $155,269.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,460,632.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $121,136.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,713,364.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,845. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.