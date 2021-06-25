BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.64% of CBTX worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBTX by 91.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBTX in the first quarter worth $276,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $28.58 on Friday. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $702.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.