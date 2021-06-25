BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.79% of Capital City Bank Group worth $42,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CCBG opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $451.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

