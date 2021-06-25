BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.62% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $42,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.91 million, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

