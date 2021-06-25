BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.16% of The Lovesac worth $43,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $781,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

