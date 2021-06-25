BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Kronos Bio worth $47,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRON. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

