Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,237 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $2,596,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jamf by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock worth $279,428,610 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

JAMF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

