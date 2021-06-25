Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.41% of Ontrak worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $617.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

